Radiation Protection Apron is a type of protective clothing that acts as a radiation shield. This apron is constructed of a thin rubber exterior as well as an interior of lead in the shape of a medical apron.

The Global Radiation Protection Apron Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026.

Increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments coupled with the growing number of orthopedic and spine surgeries will aid in boosting the market growth. However, no mandate for using lead aprons during dental x-ray procedures in the developed countries might restrain the market growth

No.of Pages – 121 & No of Key Players – 4

The key players profiled in the market include: –

Infab Corporation

Bar•Ray Products

Alimed, Inc.

Burlington Medical

Shielding International, Inc.

The Global Radiation Protection Apron Market is segmented on the basis of type, material and region.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

Front Protection Aprons

Vest and Skirt Aprons

Other Aprons

On the basis of material, the market is split into:

Lead Aprons

Light Lead Composite Aprons

Lead-free Aprons

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Website: www.orianresearch.com/