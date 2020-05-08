3D printing is used for the development of new surgical cutting and drill guides, prosthetics as well as the creation of patient-specific replicas of bones, organs, and blood vessels

The Global 3D Printing In Healthcare Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025.

Numerous technological innovations in this sector, continuous R&D investments are major factors boosting the market growth. In addition, rapidly expanding customer base, increasing scope of biomedical applications also fuels the market growth. However, absence of a structured regulatory framework, unfavorable reimbursement policies will restrain the market growth in the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the market include: –

3D Systems Corporations

Stratasys Ltd

SLM Solutions Group AG

EnvisionTEC

Arcam AB

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Oxford PerTechnologyance Materials, Inc.

Materialise N.V

Bio3D Technologies

Cyfuse Medical K.K.

The 3D Printing in Healthcare market is primarily segmented based on location, product, end user and regions.

On the basis of technology, the market is split into:

Selective Laser Sintering

Fused Deposition Modelling

Binder Jetting

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Other Technologies

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

Biosensors

Medical

Dental

Based on product, the market is divided into:

Syringe based

Magnetic levitation

Laser based

Based on material, the market is divided into:

Metal & Metal Alloys

Polymers

Ceramics

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

Table of Content

1. Introduction

Research Methodology Executive Summary Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Overview Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market, by Technology Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market, by Application Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market, by Product Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market, by Material Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market, by Region Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Key Insights

