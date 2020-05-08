The Global Location Based Service market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025.

Location-based services (LBS) are computer or mobile applications that offer information based on the location of the device and the user, primarily through mobile portable devices, such as smartphones and mobile networks.

Increasing adoption of GPS enabled devices are expected to drive the Location Based Service market. However, security of personal data are hampering the growth of the market.

Scope of global Location Based Service includes-

By Location (Indoor, Outdoor,)

(Indoor, Outdoor,) By Product (Hardware, Software, Services)

(Hardware, Software, Services) By End user (FMCG, Retail, Healthcare, Telecom, Others)

(FMCG, Retail, Healthcare, Telecom, Others) By Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The key players profiled in the market include: –

ALE International

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Creativity Software Ltd.

DigitalGlobe Inc.

Ericsson Inc.

Eseye Limited.

Esri India Technologies Ltd.

GL Communications Inc.

Google LLC

The location based service market is primarily segmented based on location, product, end user and regions.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Government Body and Association

Research Institutes

