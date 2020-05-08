Wearable medical devices are electronic in nature and are equipped with sensors that help in monitoring as well as keeping track of a patient’s health. Some of the uses of these devices include, activity tracking, infant monitoring and vital signs monitoring among others. Wearable devices help a patient to have access to his own health records while performing the daily routine activities or tasks. Key factors driving the market are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population and rising awareness regarding importance of fitness are key drivers for the growth of the market. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the wearable medical devices market. These stakeholders include healthcare institutes, research institutes, wearable medical devices product manufacturers and vendors, research consulting firms, wearable medical devices service providers, distributors and others.

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “‘Wearable medical devices Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “‘Wearable medical devices Market”.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the wearable medical devices market by product class and application, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall wearable medical devices market.

Some of the prominent players operating in wearable medical devices market are Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Corporation, Apple Inc., HUAWEI Technologies Co., Polar Electro, Omron Corporation, Activinsights Ltd., and VitalConnect. The company players are indulged into development of novel and innovative products to cater the demands of users in the wearable medical devices market. For instance, in October 2018, Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) launched two new wearables, HUAWEI WATCH GT and HUAWEI Band 3 Pro. The new wearables offer novel and sophisticated ways for consumers to track their activities and receive fitness coaching, based on scientific research.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the ‘Wearable medical devices market.

