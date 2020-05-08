Prostate cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the male reproductive system. It is asymptomatic, and grow slowly at its earliest stages. Furthermore, it is the second most common cancer in male after skin cancer. In case of treatment, the initial stage of prostate cancer are treated by radiation therapy, and for the last stages, where tumor has spread beyond the prostate gland, drug therapies are recommended. The drug therapies include chemotherapy, biological therapy, and hormone therapy. Xtandi and Zytiga are the major therapeutic drugs that are used for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Leading Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Players:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Ipsen Pharma

Johnson & Johnson

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Significant increase in prevalence of prostate cancer, rise in geriatric population, surge in awareness among people regarding the treatment of prostate cancer, increase in demand for prostate cancer treatment products, and rise in uptake of hormonal agents in non-metastatic castration resistant (nmCRPC) & metastatic hormone nave (mHNPC) prostate cancer settings are the key factors that fuel the growth of the prostate cancer treatment market. Moreover, availability of new prostate cancer treatments, strong emerging pipeline drugs, improved R&D investment by drug innovators, enhanced diagnosis & incidence rates in developed economies, increase in generic products, and rise in pharmaceutical industries & diagnostic centers across the globe contribute toward the growth of the market. However, prolonged treatment durations and poor demand for prostate cancer treatment drugs in underdeveloped countries are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The prostate cancer treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel, and region. By drug type, the market is categorized into chemotherapy, biological therapy, hormone therapy, and others. Depending on distribution channel, the market is classified into hospitals pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

