Premenstrual syndrome or PMS refers to physical & emotional symptoms, which occur one to two weeks before the initiation of woman’s menses. It is characterized by symptoms such as acne, tender breasts, mood swings, bloating, fatigue, and irritability. Lifestyle changes are anticipated to help relieve PMS symptoms. However, based on the severity of symptoms, different types of drugs such as analgesics, antidepressants, and diuretics are used.

Leading Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market Players:

ABBVIE INC.

AstraZeneca plc.

BASF Corporation

Bayer AG

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Eli Lilly And Company

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Lundbeck A/S

Pfizer Inc

Shionogi Inc

The premenstrual syndrome treatment market is expected to experience a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness among patients, higher number of target population, rise in demand for PMS drugs, and easy availability of drugs. In addition, campaigns from government and non-government organizations to elevate female health status and education supports the market growth. However, unknown etiology and pathophysiology of PMS is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

The global premenstrual syndrome treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel, and region. By drug type, it is classified into analgesics, antidepressants, oral contraceptives & ovarian suppression agents, and others. Based on type market is classified as prescription and OTC. According to distribution channel, the market is categorized as hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online providers. Region wise, the market is studied across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

