North America, the rare neurological disease treatment market, is anticipated to reach US$ 6,113.29 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,184.10 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020-2027.

The rare neurological disease treatment market is growing primarily due to the rising prevalence of rare neurological diseases, increasing awareness about rare diseases, and robust pipeline drugs in the North America region that are boosting the market over the years. Restraining factors, such as higher cost of rare neurological disease treatments likely to damage the growth of the market in the coming years. On the other hand, artificial intelligence for the treatment of rare neurological diseases is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America rare neurological disease treatment market in the coming years.

Leading Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market Players:

Allergan plc.

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Rapid developments in healthcare and drug discovery are leading to the introduction of new therapeutic solutions for the treatment of rare neurological diseases. Authorities such as World Health Organization, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, and National Institutes of Health are taking constructive steps to encourage the research activities to find a remedy for rare neurological disease treatment. For instance, in August 2019, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, invited researchers to conduct study on rare neurological and neuromuscular diseases. In order to cope up with increasing prevalence of rare neurological diseases and geriatric population, pharmaceutical companies are actively participating in the development of drugs.

In 2019, the Alzheimer’s disease accounted for the largest market share in the North America rare neurological disease treatment market. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive disease and a type of dementia, and the condition is characterized by eating and death of brain cells. It is characterized by symptoms such as reduced thinking, memory loss, and lacking behavioral sense. These symptoms get worse over time and highly reduce the independently for daily routine. The disease accounts for nearly 60% to 80% of all dementia cases. It is widely seen among the aging population. An estimated 5.5 million people of all ages in the U.S. suffer from Alzheimer’s disease. Among these, about 5.3 million are 65 and older, and 200,000 are younger, with Alzheimer’s disease early onset. It is equivalent to 3.3 million people aged 65 and older in the U.S. who have Alzheimer’s disease and two million men. Among US adults, the 6th leading cause of death is Alzheimer’s disease.

