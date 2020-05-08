End-use Industries of Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Product Witness Unparalleled Slowdown Induced by Global Outbreak of COVID-76

Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market in the upcoming years. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market.

The report reveals that the global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market

Most recent developments in the current Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market? What is the projected value of the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market?

Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Segmentation

The Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Analysis, By Region

North America dominated the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market in revenue terms in 2015 and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. North America accounted for 56.4% value share in 2016 and is projected to account for 59.0% share by the end of 2026. In terms of value, the North America market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period. The MEA intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is expected to remain the least attractive regional market in the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market in revenue terms, with an attractiveness index of 0.1 over the forecast period. MEA accounted for 2.1% value share in 2016 and is projected to account for 1.7% share by the end of 2026.

Most doctors in the developing world have not adopted intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices due to a lack of information about the inherent benefits

Intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices are needed across ICUs. However, global adoption is relatively less as most physicians in the ICUs of hospitals in developing regions are grossly unaware of the benefits such devices offer. Physicians are mostly uninterested in knowing the benefits and even though these devices are helpful, adoption is a challenge due to the complexity of the device. To change this situation, a simplification of product design is desired so that such devices can be used easily.

