Licensed Merchandise Market to Display Moderate Growth; Demand in Coronavirus Crisis to Favor Growth

The following players are covered in this report:

The Walt Disney Company

Meredith Corporation

PVH Corp.

Iconix Brand Group

Authentic Brands Group

Universal Brand Development

Nickelodeon

Major League Baseball

IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company)

Sanrio

Sequential Brands Group

Westinghouse

General Motors

National Basketball Association

Electrolux

National Football League

Warner Bros. Consumer Products

The Pokmon Company International

Procter & Gamble

Ferrari

Ralph Lauren

Mattel

Ford Motor Company

BBC Worldwide

The Hershey Company

Stanley Black & Decker

PGA Tour

National Hockey League

Sunkist Growers

WWE

Licensed Merchandise Breakdown Data by Type

Apparels

Toys

Accessories

Home Decoration

Software/Video Games

Food and Beverage

Others

Apparel (16.90%), toys (13.26%) and accessories (11.62%) were the clear leading retail revenue share categories of licensed products in 2018.

Licensed Merchandise Breakdown Data by Application

Entertainment

Corporate Trademarks/Brand

Fashion

Sports

Others

The top licensing property type in our worldwide study is entertainment coming in with a 45.54% share of the licensed retail market with Disneys properties being a key share driver in this category.

