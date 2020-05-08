The report also includes the profiles of key Service Virtualization market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Service virtualization helps to attain higher efficiency, increased development productivity, reduced time to market, streamlined workflows, and improved collaboration between development and testing teams. Thus, increasing demand for the service virtualization market. Service virtualization provides higher quality and reliability, which further fuel the growth of the service virtualization market. Growing demand for cloud computing, IoT, and mobility solutions and services in the industrial sector is also a growing demand for the service virtualization market.

Growing adoption of the service virtualization due to benefits such as reduce dependencies and associated headaches, which turn reduces time to market, costs, and allows a team to deliver high-quality features, henceforth increasing demand for service virtualization that drives the growth of the market. Service virtualization offers quality assurance and minimizing the software development cycle time; this turns into a positive growth of the service virtualization market. Increasing the adoption of the BYOD and DevOps for software development is the significant factor that is contributing to the growth of the service virtualization market.

Companies Mentioned:

o Broadcom

o Cavisson Systems Inc.

o Cigniti Technologies Ltd.

o International Business Machines Corporation

o Maveric Systems Limited

o Micro Focus

o Parasoft

o SmartBear Software

o Sogeti

o Wipro Limited

The global service virtualization market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of deployment mode the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, retail and ecommerce, healthcare, others.

