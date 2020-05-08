IT Staffing Industry covering Key Business Segments and Wide Scope Geographies to Analyzed Market Data. Report includes Different Market Forecasts related to Market Size, Revenue, CAGR, Gross Margin, Share, and other Key Factors of IT Staffing Market.

The IT staffing industry is rapidly gaining traction with the growing demand of employees in several emerging IT and significant IT companies. The IT staffing industry helps in connecting applicants from IT background to the suitable companies on contract, seasonal, as well as permanent basis. The skilled IT workforce in the Asia Pacific and the increasing footprint of multinational IT companies in the region is likely to drive the growth of the IT staffing industry in this region.

The IT staffing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high growth of the IT industry coupled with upcoming IT revolutions. Moreover, the demand for workforce optimization and talent recruitment is fueling market growth. However, the IT staffing market is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the key vendors as major companies approach these IT staffing companies for outsourced talent recruitment and other benefits.

The reports cover key developments in the IT Staffing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from IT Staffing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for IT Staffing market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Aerotek (Allegis Group, Inc.)

Apex Systems (ASGN Incorporated)

GlobalHunt India Pvt Ltd

Insight Global

Kelly Services Inc.

Kforce, Inc.

Randstad N.V.

Robert Half International Inc.

Collabera Inc.

The Judge Group, INC.

The “Global IT Staffing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the IT Staffing industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global IT Staffing market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global IT Staffing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global IT staffing market is segmented on the basis of type and vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented as software engineers/developers, project managers, business/system analyst, QA/testers, technical support professionals, and others. On the basis of the vertical, the market is segmented as IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting IT Staffing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global IT Staffing Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IT Staffing market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall IT Staffing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

