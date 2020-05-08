Favorable Prospects for Small Satellite Market as Demand Continues Rising During Covid-19 Pandemic

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Small Satellite market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Small Satellite market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Small Satellite market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Small Satellite market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Small Satellite market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Small Satellite market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Small Satellite and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

key players in the region constitute the factors which are driving the growth of small satellite market in the region. In addition, increasing use of satellite images, growing surveillance demand in defence sector, growing awareness about space situation, and falling launch prices are foreseen to collectively provide traction to the growth of small satellite market in North American region. North America is projected to create a total incremental $ opportunity of US$ 3,426.5 Mn between 2018 and 2028, and this growth is owing to the growing number of small satellite missions in collaboration with the US Government.

Western Europe, and SEA and others of APAC will exhibit significant growth over the decade. Western Europe is projected to create a total incremental $ opportunity of US$ 1,030.1 Mn between 2018 and 2028. The increase in number of small satellites projects in collaboration with European Space Agency for scientific research and technology demonstration is creating potential opportunities for small satellite market in this region. Similarly, SEA and others of APAC segment is also projected for huge incremental $ opportunity of US$ 594.9 Mn between 2018 and 2028. Space infrastructure development in emerging economies such as India and growing interest in small satellites for crop and natural disaster monitoring are found to be predominantly driving the growth of the market in this region. The research also recognizes potential growth opportunities in China, Japan, and India on account of favourable governmental policies in these countries related to spectrum allocation, debris mitigation standards, and space traffic management.

The report resolves the following doubts related to the Small Satellite market: