A recent market study on the global Eye Tracking System market reveals that the global Eye Tracking System market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Eye Tracking System market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Eye Tracking System market.

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Eye Tracking System market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Eye Tracking System market report.

Drivers and Trends

The global Eye Tracking System market is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. The unique benefits offered by eye tracking systems for consumer behavior research and academic & scientific research are driving the eye tracking system market across the globe. Additionally, increasing demand for assistive communication devices for patients suffering from ALS, ALS, Autism, Rett syndrome, Muscular dystrophy, Cerebral palsy, Aphasia, Parkinson’s and other diseases is also helping eye tracking system market’s growth. While countries, such as US, UK, Germany, France, and Canada, have solid eye tracking system market demand, new growth avenues are opening up in countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea and Mexico, for eye tracking systems.

Eye Tracking System Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players reported in the global Eye Tracking System market study include Tobii AB, SR Research Ltd, LC Technologies, EyeTech Digital Systems, and Seeing Machines Ltd, among others. In recent times, large technology giants, such as Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Lenovo, HTC and Google, have either been acquiring promising eye tracking system companies or collaborating with them to access eye tracking system technology for use in their own products.

