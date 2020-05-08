Started with a mission to deliver innovative face masks for kids, The Kids Mask makes sure that their products are regulated and safe.

The company was founded by two mothers who were seeking a face mask for their children. After extensive research, they finally established an online store that offers a wide array of masks. These masks are carefully selected and designed to ensure efficiency, gentleness, and safety.

As new viruses and other risks can affect the health and safety of everyone, especially children who are more vulnerable to health risks, the online store ensures that parents can improve the safety of their kids by letting them wear masks.

The Kids Mask online store offer protective masks designed for children and adults. The store is available to deliver high quality, functional, and budget-friendly facemasks. They also have a revolutionary mask made from Silver Ion Technology which inhibits 99.94% bacterial growth. The Silver Ion Technology resists and inhibits the growth of microorganisms by forming a protective surface against microbes, pathogens, and bacteria like staph and E. coli. This material also suppresses the growth of harmful fungus, mildew, and mold.

The masks offered by The Kids Mask keep specks of dust and pollutants out whist offering comfort along with built-in exhalation valves and soft elastic ties.

The online store understands that parents have limited time, which is why they made it their mission to research and curate face masks that are affordable, functional, effective, and safe. The company suggests children should wear masks when in crowded places.

About The Kids Mask:

For more information about the masks offered by The Kids Mask, please call +353 (0) 87 151 8820 or email at [email protected]

