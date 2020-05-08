Revenues of Water Purifier Market Witness Severe Shocks Due to Discretionary Consumer Spending amid COVID-126

The latest report on the Water Purifier market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Water Purifier market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Water Purifier market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Water Purifier market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Water Purifier market.

The report reveals that the Water Purifier market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Water Purifier market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Water Purifier market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Water Purifier market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in developing water purifiers. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players in the water purifier market based on their 2016 revenues.

The key players in the global water purifier market include A.O. Smith Corporation, Aquatech International LLC, Best Water Technology, Brita, GmbH, Coway Co., Ltd., Culligan International Company, EcoWater Systems LLC, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, GE Appliances, Ion Exchange, Kaz USA, Inc., Kent RO Systems Ltd., Kinetico Inc., LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Pentair Plc, Philip Electronics, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Unilever N.V. and Whirlpool Corporation.

The global water purifier market is segmented as below:

Global Water Purifier Market, By Technology

Gravity Purifier

RO Purifier

UV Purifier

Sediment Filter

Water Softener

Others

Global Water Purifier Market, By Accessories

Pitcher Filter

Under Sink Filter

Shower Filter

Faucet Mount

Water Dispenser

Replacement Filters

Counter Top

Whole House

Others

Global Water Purifier Market, By End-User

Industrial

Commercial

Household

Global Water Purifier Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan Australia Indonesia Philippines Vietnam Thailand South Korea India China Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America



Important Doubts Related to the Water Purifier Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Water Purifier market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Water Purifier market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Water Purifier market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Water Purifier market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Water Purifier market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Water Purifier market

