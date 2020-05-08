Supply Shortages Prevail During Covid-19 Outbreak, Restricting Growth of Drum Liner Market

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Drum Liner market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Drum Liner market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Drum Liner market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Drum Liner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Drum Liner market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Segmentation of the market

By Capacity Size

Less than 15 Gallons

15-33 Gallons

More than 33 Gallons

By Drum Liner Type

Flexible Drum Liner Round Bottom Drum Liner Flat Bottom Drum Liner

Rigid Drum Liner

Semi Rigid Drum Liner

By Design Type

Straight-Sided Liners

Accordion Liners

Combination Liners

Others

By Material Type

LLDPE

LDPE

Polypropylene

HDPE

PTFE

By End Use

Industrial Chemicals

Petroleum & Lubricants

Food and Beverages

Paints, Inks and Dyes

Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals

Building and Construction

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APAC

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA

Japan

