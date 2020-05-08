Growth of Container Glass Market Plunges amid Significant Decline in Consumer Confidence due to COVID-19 Crisis

The global Container Glass market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Container Glass market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Container Glass market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Container Glass market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Container Glass market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

market dynamics, an overview of the global packaging market, TMR analysis of the market drivers, restraints, opportunity analysis, and trends that are affecting the growth of the container glass market. Furthermore, to understand the popularity of the various container glass segments, an attractiveness index and BPS analysis with elaborated insights on the same is provided, which will show the market’s attractiveness based on factors such as CAGR, incremental opportunity, and estimated market share in 2018. To show the performance of the container glass market in each country and region, BPS and Y-o-Y growth analysis are provided.

The global market for container glass is further segmented as glass type, container type, forming process, and end use. On the basis of glass type, the global market for container glass is segmented into Type-1, Type-2, Type-3, and Type-4. On the basis of container type, the global container glass market is segmented into packaging, tableware, and decorative containers. The packaging segment is further segmented into bottles, jars, and vials & ampoules. The bottles segment is further categorized into sauce/syrup bottle, French square bottle, Boston round bottle, and other bottles. The jars segment is further categorized into Mason jars, hexagonal jars, Paragon jars, straight-sided jars, and other jars. Vials & ampoules segment is categorized into food grade and pharma grade.

The next section of the report highlights the container glass market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2026. The study investigates Y-o-Y growth regionally, as well as analyses the drivers that influence the regional container glass market. The main regions assessed in the container glass market report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional container glass market for 2018–2026.

To ascertain the size of the container glass market in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by key manufacturers and their respective production capacities are taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the container glass market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the container glass market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the container glass market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis – based on the supply side, downstream industry demand, and economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the container glass market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the container glass market, and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The market segments for the global container glass market have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the container glass market. Another key feature of the global container glass market is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the container glass market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is mentioned in the global container glass market report.

Transparency Market Research has developed the container glass ‘Market Attractiveness Index’. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the container glass market report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total container glass market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key container glass providers specific to a market segment. Container glass report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the container glass marketplace.

Each market player encompassed in the Container Glass market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Container Glass market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Container Glass Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Container Glass market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Container Glass market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

