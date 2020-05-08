The Insulin Delivery Devices market report by The Insight Partners unfolds the current market landscape rationally on the basis of Product (Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps, Insulin Syringes, Pen Needles, and Others), End User (Patients/Homecare and Hospitals & Clinics), and Geography, giving a broad view of the major market developments, key market initiatives, and ongoing market trends during the forecast period.

Leading Insulin Delivery Devices Market Players:

BD

Novo Nordisk A/S

Braun Melsungen AG

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Biocon

Owen Mumford, Ltd.

Sanofi

Insulin Delivery Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Insulin Delivery Devices with a focus on the global market trends. The report provides an overview of global Insulin Delivery Devices Market with detailed market segmentation by components, end users and regions. Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. Furthermore, the provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Insulin Delivery Devices Market at global, regional and country level.

Also, key Insulin Delivery Devices Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction 25

1.1 Scope Of The Study 25

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance 25

2. Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market – Key Takeaways 26

3. Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market – Market Landscape 28

3.1 Overview 28

3.2 Market Segmentation 28

3.2.1 Insulin Delivery Devices Market – By Product 29

3.2.2 Insulin Delivery Devices Market – By End User 30

3.2.3 Insulin Delivery Devices Market – By Geography 30

3.3 Pest Analysis 31

3.3.1 North America – Pest Analysis 31

3.3.2 Europe – Pest Analysis 34

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – Pest Analysis 36

3.3.4 Middle East & Africa – Pest Analysis 39

3.3.5 South & Central America – Pest Analysis 41

4. Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market – Key Market Dynamics 43

4.1 Key Market Drivers 43

4.1.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Diabetes 43

4.1.2 Rapid Growth In The Geriatric Population 44

4.1.3 Rise In Obesity Associated With Increasing Sedentary Lifestyle And Improper Diet 45

4.1.4 Increasing Technological Advancement In Insulin Delivery Devices 46

4.2 Key Market Restraints 47

4.2.1 High Cost Of Insulin Delivery Devices 47

4.2.2 Complications And Risk Associated With The Delivery Of Insulin 47

4.3 Key Market Opportunities 48

4.3.1 Increasing Medical Tourism In Emerging Nations 48

4.4 Future Trends 48

4.4.1 Growing Product Innovations 48

4.5 Impact Analysis 49

