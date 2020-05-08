Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market: In-Depth Market Research Report 2018 – 2028

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has caused volatility in raw material prices in the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market. Gain access to our recently published reports that elaborate in the impact caused by Coronavirus on the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market to stay abreast with latest market on goings. Learn how COVID-19 has affected supply chains in certain regions of the world and empower your business with resourceful insights on tackling the novel virus.

Analysis of the Global MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market

A recent market research report on the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the different segments of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market and offers a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market in the upcoming years.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2572

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological developments related to the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market

The presented report dissects the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

The various segments of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market analyzed in the report include:

Competitive Landscape

The technology used in MRI-guided radiation therapy systems is relatively new, and the market is yet at its infancy. Implementing a new technology to introduce an innovative radiation therapy system that is MRI-compatible, without the interference of one component with another, requires extensive R&D and significant capital investments. Manufacturers rely on licensing and patenting their innovative technologies for revenues and sales. Currently, only two companies have a substantial presence in the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market—Elekta AB and Viewray Technologies, Inc.

Elekta AB

Established in 1972, Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The Swiss company provides radiation therapy equipment and clinical management systems, and it is gaining momentum in the cancer care segment with its Precision Radiation Medicine and other products. The company is adopting strategies to receive FDA approvals for its MRI-guided radiation therapy systems in order to establish a stronger position in North America.

Viewray Technologies, Inc.

Viewray Technologies, Inc. was established in 2004 and is headquartered in California, U.S. Viewray is a leading manufacturer in the radiation therapy and imaging technologies landscape. With strong technological leadership in the radiation therapy segment, these companies identified the potential for the combination of MRI-guided systems and radiation in cancer treatment. In April 2019, Viewray Technologies, Inc. collaborated with Minogue Medical Inc., a Canadian distributor of surgical devices, and Device Technologies Australia Pty Ltd, a leading independent distributor in Australasia, to boost the sales of its MRI-guided radiation therapy systems throughout Canada and Australia & New Zealand, respectively.

To gain more information on the competitive landscape of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market, request a sample of the report

MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market – Additional Insight

Software Upgrades in Linac MR-RT Systems Complement Gains

The global demand for magnetic resonance-guided radiotherapy (MR-RT) devices integrated with linear accelerator (Linac) is increasing at a rapid pace, as more and more healthcare organizations make significant investment in next-generation medical devices for cancer treatment. Taking into consideration the potential rise in demand for cancer care treatments with better efficiency and higher precision, manufacturers are designing intelligent software to be integrated with the existing Linac MR-RT systems. Though its adoption at present remains relatively low—mainly due to its high-cost and low penetration of Linac MR-RT systems—the need for a quality upgrade that can deliver precisely targeted radiation will surge in the near future, complementing growth of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

Analysts have considered the most important aspects of the research methodology to assess growth of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market during the forecast period 2018-2028. Actionable insights obtained from industry experts in MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market have been extrapolated and industry-validated information about the competitive landscape of the market has enabled analysts to come up with this insightful study on MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market.

A comprehensive list of sources for primary research and secondary research used to reach important insights on the growth prospects of MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market is provided in the study. The systematic approach towards MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market research is adopted to acquire important information about the market as well as the growth avenues for manufacturers, investors, distributors, and other stakeholders in MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market.

Request Research Methodology of this Report.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2572

Important doubts related to the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What is the estimated value of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market in 2019?

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Our analysts have exceptional knowledge of the latest market research techniques

We use the latest market research and analytical tools to curate market reports

High-quality customized reports available as per the client’s requirements

Our team consists of highly experienced and trained analysts

Swift and prompt customer support for domestic and international clients

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2572