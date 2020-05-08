Demand for Automatic Number Plate Recognition Camera Translates into Revenue Opportunities for Automatic Number Plate Recognition Camera Market; COVID-19 Acts Catalyst to Market Growth

A recent market study on the global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Camera market reveals that the global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Camera market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Segmentation of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition Camera market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Automatic Number Plate Recognition Camera market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Automatic Number Plate Recognition Camera market report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

MAV Systems

3M

Genetec

ARH

Siemens

Tattile

Arvoo Imaging Products

Bosch Security Systems

Elsag

Shenzhen AnShiBao

NDI Recognition Systems

Petards Group

Shenzhen Lefound

Digital Recognition Systems

CA Traffic

PaisAn

Clearview Communications

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Mobile ANPR Camera

Fixed ANPR Camera

Portable ANPR Camera

Segment by Application

Security and Surveillance

Vehicle Parking & Toll Enforcement

Traffic Management & Red Light Control

