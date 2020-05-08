Mass Notification Systems Sales Witness Surge in Adoption Through COVID-19 Crisis

The global Mass Notification Systems market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Mass Notification Systems market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Mass Notification Systems market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Mass Notification Systems market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Mass Notification Systems market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key Segments Covered

By Application

Interoperable emergency communication

Integrated Public Alert and Warning

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery

Business Operations

By Product Type

Hardware

LED Displays and Systems

Giant Voice

Speakers, Sirens and Strobe Light

Others (Wall Mounted Buttons, Batteries, and Cables)

Software

Services

Installation and Integration Services

Maintenance Service

Consulting Services

By Solutions

In-building Solutions

Wide-area Solutions

Distributed recipient solutions

By End-User Vertical

Commercial

Healthcare

Government Institutions

Automotive

Defense

Education

Energy & Power

Transportation & Logistics

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Greater China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Companies