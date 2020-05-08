Mass Notification Systems Sales Witness Surge in Adoption Through COVID-19 Crisis

The global Mass Notification Systems market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Mass Notification Systems market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Mass Notification Systems market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Mass Notification Systems market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Mass Notification Systems market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Key Segments Covered
By Application
- Interoperable emergency communication
- Integrated Public Alert and Warning
- Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery
- Business Operations
By Product Type
- Hardware
- LED Displays and Systems
- Giant Voice
- Speakers, Sirens and Strobe Light
- Others (Wall Mounted Buttons, Batteries, and Cables)
- Software
- Services
- Installation and Integration Services
- Maintenance Service
- Consulting Services
By Solutions
- In-building Solutions
- Wide-area Solutions
- Distributed recipient solutions
By End-User Vertical
- Commercial
- Healthcare
- Government Institutions
- Automotive
- Defense
- Education
- Energy & Power
- Transportation & Logistics
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Greater China
- India
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- North Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Eaton Corporation (Cooper Industries Pvt. Ltd.)
- AtHoc, Inc.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Everbridge, Inc.
- Metis Secure Solutions LLC
- Mir3, Inc.
- Omnilert LLC
- Xmatters, Inc.
- F24 AG
COVID-19 Impact on Mass Notification Systems Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Mass Notification Systems market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Mass Notification Systems market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
