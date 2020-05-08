Rising Demand for Power Bank Market to Significantly Bolster Revenues through the COVID-19 Crisis

The latest report on the Power Bank market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Power Bank market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Power Bank market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Power Bank market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Power Bank market.

The report reveals that the Power Bank market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Power Bank market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Power Bank market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Power Bank market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

competitive landscape of the power bank market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive power bank market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. Apart from that, market share analysis has been included under the competitive landscape to understand the top players’ contribution in the power bank market. Each company is studied on the basis of basic information, financial highlights, revenue highlights of regional contribution and segment contribution, and product portfolio. Additionally, the company strategy and recent developments if any are also incorporated under each company profile section.

Some of the key players in this market include Anker Technology Co. Limited, Apacer Technologies, Inc., Braven LC – INCIPIO Technologies, Inc., EasyAcc.com, Inc., Goal Zero Corporation, GP Batteries International Ltd, IEC Technology, LLC, Maxell Holdings, Ltd., MiPow Limited, Mophie, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, RavPower, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Xtorm. The key players operating in the power bank market adopt numerous strategies to sustain in the market.

Power Bank Market

By Product Type

Portable Power Banks

Phone Charging Cases

Solar Power Banks

By Capacity

Up to 5,000 mAh

5,001 mAh – 12,000 mAh

12,001 mAh – 20,000 mAh

Above 20,000 mAh

By Battery Type

Lithium Polymer

Lithium Ion

By Port Type

Standard

Type C

DC Power Jack

By Application

Smartphone

Tablet/Laptops

PCs

Camera

Others(Bluetooth Speakers, Kindle etc.)

By Charging Source

Electric

Solar

Hybrid

By Distribution Channel

Online Distribution Channel

Offline Distribution Channel Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Exclusive Stores Multiband Retail Stores Others



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Important Doubts Related to the Power Bank Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Power Bank market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Power Bank market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Power Bank market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Power Bank market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Power Bank market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Power Bank market

