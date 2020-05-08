Rising Demand for Power Bank Market to Significantly Bolster Revenues through the COVID-19 Crisis

The latest report on the Power Bank market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Power Bank market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Power Bank market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Power Bank market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Power Bank market.
The report reveals that the Power Bank market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Power Bank market are enclosed in the report.
The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Power Bank market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.
The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Power Bank market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.
competitive landscape of the power bank market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive power bank market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. Apart from that, market share analysis has been included under the competitive landscape to understand the top players’ contribution in the power bank market. Each company is studied on the basis of basic information, financial highlights, revenue highlights of regional contribution and segment contribution, and product portfolio. Additionally, the company strategy and recent developments if any are also incorporated under each company profile section.
Some of the key players in this market include Anker Technology Co. Limited, Apacer Technologies, Inc., Braven LC – INCIPIO Technologies, Inc., EasyAcc.com, Inc., Goal Zero Corporation, GP Batteries International Ltd, IEC Technology, LLC, Maxell Holdings, Ltd., MiPow Limited, Mophie, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, RavPower, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Xtorm. The key players operating in the power bank market adopt numerous strategies to sustain in the market.
Power Bank Market
By Product Type
- Portable Power Banks
- Phone Charging Cases
- Solar Power Banks
By Capacity
- Up to 5,000 mAh
- 5,001 mAh – 12,000 mAh
- 12,001 mAh – 20,000 mAh
- Above 20,000 mAh
By Battery Type
- Lithium Polymer
- Lithium Ion
By Port Type
- Standard
- Type C
- DC Power Jack
By Application
- Smartphone
- Tablet/Laptops
- PCs
- Camera
- Others(Bluetooth Speakers, Kindle etc.)
By Charging Source
- Electric
- Solar
- Hybrid
By Distribution Channel
- Online Distribution Channel
- Offline Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- Exclusive Stores
- Multiband Retail Stores
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Important Doubts Related to the Power Bank Market Addressed in the Report:
- In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Power Bank market?
- What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Power Bank market due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players?
- What is the future of the Power Bank market in region 2?
- What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?
Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report
- The growth potential of the emerging players in the Power Bank market
- Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players
- Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments
- Current trends impacting the growth of the Power Bank market
- The domestic and international presence of companies within the Power Bank market
