Sales of Electronics Adhesives Witness Upsurge Owing to High Consumer Demand During Pandemic

The latest report on the Electronics Adhesives market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Electronics Adhesives market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Electronics Adhesives market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Electronics Adhesives market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Electronics Adhesives market.

The report reveals that the Electronics Adhesives market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Electronics Adhesives market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Electronics Adhesives market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Electronics Adhesives market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Market: Segmentations

The electronics adhesives market has been segmented based on type of material into epoxy, polyurethane, silicone, acrylic, and others. By product type, the electronics adhesives market includes UV cured, thermally conductive, electrically conductive, and others. The major applications of electronics adhesives include encapsulation, conformal coating, wire tacking, and surface mounting. Conformal coating and surface mounting are the two leading application segments, together accounting for a share of 61.4% by the end of the forecast period.

The global electronics adhesives market has been divided on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the most promising market for electronics adhesives and this region is poised to expand at a 10% CAGR during the forecast period. The surging production of consumer electronics in countries such as India, South Korea, Japan, and China has greatly contributed toward the growth of the APAC electronics adhesives market.

Global Electronics Adhesives Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global market for electronics adhesives is primarily driven by the growing usage of electronics components across several applications such as automotive, consumer electronics, medical devices, imaging devices, and aircraft. The rising use of connected devices and the growing trend of miniaturization of electronic devices have also driven the demand for electronics adhesives. Other factors supporting the electronics adhesives market include the rise in disposable income, changing lifestyle, and the surging consumption of automated appliances. Enterprise electronics are likely to generate the highest revenue by the end of the forecast period while electronic appliances are expected to fuel the market in terms of volume.

On the flip side, strict government regulations curbing VOC emissions and the volatility in feedstock prices threaten to hamper the growth of the electronics adhesives market.

The key players studied in the report are Dymax Corporation, Henkel AG & Co KgaA, H.B. Fuller Company, 3M Company, Evonik Industries AG, and Dow Corning.

Important Doubts Related to the Electronics Adhesives Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Electronics Adhesives market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Electronics Adhesives market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Electronics Adhesives market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Electronics Adhesives market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Electronics Adhesives market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Electronics Adhesives market

