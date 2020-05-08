Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Blue-Ray Recorder Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

“

Key Players

Some key players of Blu-ray recorder market are Sony Corporation, Samsung Group, Panasonic, LG Electronics Inc., Asus, JVC Pro, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Toshiba, Hi focus, Hik Vision, Pionier, Magnavox, Huaulu, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. These payers are expected to influence the Blu-ray recorder market during the forecast period also.

Blu-Ray Recorder Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to have a leading Blu-ray recorder market during the forecast period due to a technically advanced economy. The high adoption rate of the digital technologies is another factor influencing the growth of Blu-ray recorder market in North America technologies. Europe is also expected to witness significant increase in the Blu-ray recorder market due to technological advancement and high lifestyle of the people. The Asia-Pacific Blu-ray recorder market is supposed to be faster-growing market due to the government initiatives to develop digital infrastructure and increasing disposable income of the end-users.

Regional analysis for Market includes

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA and other APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

