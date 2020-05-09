High Demand for Electric Lawn Mowers amid Pandemic to Bolster Market Growth Through COVID-19 Crisis

In 2029, the Electric Lawn Mowers market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Electric Lawn Mowers market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Electric Lawn Mowers market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Electric Lawn Mowers market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

The report on the Electric Lawn Mowers market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Electric Lawn Mowers market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Electric Lawn Mowers market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

Global Electric Lawn Mowers market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Electric Lawn Mowers market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Electric Lawn Mowers market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

Flymo

WOLF-Garten

Mountfield

Hayter

Al-Ko

Oleo-Mac

Toro

EGO POWER+

Cobra

KOBALT

RYOBI

Greenworks Tools

Earthwise

Black & Decker

Sun Joe

STIHL

Neuton

Ozito

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Cordeless Electric Lawn Mower

Corded Electric Lawn Mower

Segment by Application

Home

Commercial

Research Methodology of Electric Lawn Mowers Market Report

The global Electric Lawn Mowers market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Electric Lawn Mowers market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Electric Lawn Mowers market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.