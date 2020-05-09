COVID-19 Impact: Temporary Surge in Sales of Italy Baby Food Product Observed amid Panic Buying by Consumers

The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Italy Baby Food market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Italy Baby Food market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.

Negative growth rate was observed in Italy baby food & pediatric nutrition market during the review period due decline in birth rate and increasing trend in breastfeeding and homemade baby food products. This led the market to decline with a CAGR of 2.04% during 2007 – 2011. Other baby food segment was hit the most as the segment declined by 3.49% during the review period. However, we expect the market to revive over the forecast period and growth signs can be observed by mid-2012. This report provides a holistic view to the overall Italy Baby Food and Pediatric Nutrition market with over view of Western Europe Market and 11 year market data & forecast based on following segmentation: By Product Bottled baby food

Baby cereals

Baby snacks

Baby soups

Canned & Frozen baby foods By Type Dried Baby Food

Milk Formula

Prepared Baby Food

Other Baby Food Country Covered Italy

