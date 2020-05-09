Process Safety Services to Exhibit Healthy Growth Through Forecast Period; Market Likely to Mitigate COVID-19’s Financial Impact

A recent market study on the global Process Safety Services market reveals that the global Process Safety Services market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Process Safety Services market is discussed in the presented study.

The Process Safety Services market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Process Safety Services market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Process Safety Services market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The presented report segregates the Process Safety Services market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Process Safety Services market.

Segmentation of the Process Safety Services market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Process Safety Services market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Process Safety Services market report.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global process safety services market. Key players profiled in the market include Honeywell Process Solutions, RRC International, ABB Ltd., Bureau Veritas S.A., HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH + Co KG, Intertek Group PLC, SGS Group, Rockwell Automation, Inc., TUV SUD, SOCOTEC Certification International, DEKRA, Smith & Burgess Process Safety Consulting, Process Engineering Associates, LLC., ioKinetic, LLC., Ingenero, Inc.

The global process safety services market is segmented as below:

Global Process Safety Services Market, by Industry

Automotive & Discrete Manufacturing Mechanical & Plant Engineering Aviation Defense

Process Manufacturing Metal Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Oil, Gas & Mining Pulp & Paper Consumer Goods Food and Beverage Personal Care Manufacturing Others

Government (incl. federal, regional, and local administration, education, etc.)

Utilities Electricity Water Gas Waste disposal Heat

Retail (food)

Construction & Real Estate

Global Process Safety Services Market, by Solution

Compliance Management

Process Hazard Analysis (PHA)

Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS)

Dust Hazard Analysis (DHA)

Risk Management Programs (RMP)

Facility Siting

Audits, Incident Investigation and Response

Mechanical Integrity

PSM Program Implementation

Others (Data Analytics, Special Projects)

Global Process Safety Services Market, by Services

Consulting

Training

Certification

Auditing

Global Process Safety Services Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of : Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa ( MEA ) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



