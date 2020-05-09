Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Product Witness (es) Dampening Sales as ABC End-use Industry Suffers Massive Blow Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

A recent market study on the global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems market reveals that the global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems market is discussed in the presented study.

The Single-use Bioprocessing Systems market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The presented report segregates the Single-use Bioprocessing Systems market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Single-use Bioprocessing Systems market.

companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA (Merck Millipore), Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation), Sartorius AG, Eppendorf AG, GE Healthcare, PBS Biotech, Inc., Meissner Filtration Products, Finesse Solutions, Sentinel Process Solutions, and Saint-Gobain.

The global single-use bioprocessing systems market has been segmented as follows:

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by Product

Bioreactors & Fermenters

Mixers

Bags

Bioprocess Containers

Filtration Devices

Tubing

Sampling Systems

Connectors & Clamps

Probes & Sensors

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

CRO & CMO

Academic & Research Institutes

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by Application

Monoclonal Antibody Production

Vaccine Production

Plant Cell Cultivation

Patient Specific Cell Therapies

Others (production of enzymes, growth factors, etc.)

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



