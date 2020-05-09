Growth of M2M Services Market Plunges amid Significant Decline in Consumer Confidence due to COVID-19 Crisis

The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the M2M Services market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the M2M Services market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.

Assessment of the Global M2M Services Market

Regional Outlook

Competitive Outlook

Product Adoption Analysis

Market Segmentation

The report segments the market on the basis of organization size, service type, industry verticals and region. By organization size, the segments defined are large enterprises, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME\’s). Service type includes three segments managed services, professional services and connectivity and data storage services. Industry vertical includes segments namely retail, manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, energy and mining, transportation and logistics, oil and gas and others (education, hospitality).

Global M2M Services Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global M2M services market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence across different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the M2M services market. The comprehensive M2M services market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting M2M services market growth.

AT&T, EE LIMITED, Deutsche Telekom AG, Sprint.com, Gemalto NV, AERIS COMMUNICATIONS, INC., PTC, Oracle, Ericsson AB and Verizon Wireless are some of the major players operating within the M2M services market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global M2M Services Market

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SME\’s

By Service Type

Managed Services

Professional Services

Connectivity and Data Storage Services

By Industry Vertical

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy and Mining

Transportation and Logistics

Oil and Gas

Others (Education, Hospitality)

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



