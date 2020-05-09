Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Squash Rackets Market Worldwide Survey On Product Need 2018 to 2028

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Squash Rackets market. Research report of this Squash Rackets market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Analysts of Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, shares important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Squash Rackets market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, strategic collaborations, and threats are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Squash Rackets market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

According to the report, the Squash Rackets market is poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Squash Rackets space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects. Fact.MR excels in latest research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

key participants are producing rackets that use only 15 to 20 percent chemicals as compared to traditional rackets, the main aim being reducing the volume of disposed plastic. The use of eco-friendly material in manufacturing rackets is expected to significantly influence the growth of the squash rackets market.

Light Weight to Complement Expansion

Pervasiveness of light weight squash rackets continues to contribute to the overall demand for the product, preference particularly observed among squash professionals. Light weight of squash rackets enable better performance in terms of speed and swing owing to enhanced flexibility along with strength. Carbon fiber – that provides superior strength to weight ratio – has replaced wood, steel and metal in manufacturing of squash rackets. Moreover, application of nanotechnology in squash rackets in order to reduce weight, enhance strength and stiffness, increase abrasion resistance and reduce friction with a view to enhance performance and durability has pushed the use of light weight squash rackets, consequently aiding the growth of the squash rackets market.

Key Participants

In a bid to gain firm foothold, participants involved in the manufacturing of squash rackets have differentiated their products in terms of technology, design and performance. Dunlop Sports uses the sonic core technology that reduces frame vibrations enhancing racket control. In addition, it has incorporated premium silicone based EVA material at vital points in the racket frame which offers high rebound properties and elasticity. On the other hand, Wilson Sporting Goods Company has started the Green Initiative in view of implementing environment friendly material across its squash racket product portfolio.

The report on squash rackets market includes business analysis and product portfolio and developments of key participants involved in the manufacturing of squash rackets. Wilson Sporting Goods Company, Dunlop Sports, Prince Global Sports, Tecnifibre, Amer Sports and One Strings are few of the key stakeholders operating in the squash rackets market.

