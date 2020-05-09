Demand for Organic Tobacco Product Proliferates Across the Globe amid COVID-19; ABC End-use Industry Faces Multifaceted Consequences

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Organic Tobacco market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Organic Tobacco market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global Organic Tobacco market provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Organic Tobacco market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Organic Tobacco market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Organic Tobacco market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Organic Tobacco market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Organic Tobacco market

Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Organic Tobacco market

Recent advancements in the Organic Tobacco market landscape

In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Organic Tobacco market

Organic Tobacco Market Segmentation

By Region

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Organic Tobacco market in various geographies such as:

By Product Type

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Organic Tobacco market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

the demand for organic cigarettes and roll-your-own tobacco products, which is further boosting the growth of the smoking segment of the global organic tobacco market.

Rising use of hookah and water pipes expected to fuel the growth of the smoking segment in the MEA region

The smoking segment is estimated to gain more than 100 BPS between 2016 and 2026 in Latin America and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Smoking is an attractive segment in terms of market share and CAGR and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The roll-your-own tobacco sub-segment of the smoking segment is anticipated to grow 2.5x by the end of the projected period in Latin America. In Eastern Europe, the smoking segment is projected to hold 90% of the market share by the end of 2026, owing to the ban on chewing and snuff tobacco in Europe. This segment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. The segment also remains the most dominating segment in Western Europe in terms of both value and volume over the forecast period, due to increasing regulations on the consumption of smokeless form of tobacco. Roll-your-own tobacco is gaining popularity in the Western Europe organic tobacco market. Due to an increasing number of smokers in China, the smoking segment is predicted to be the most attractive segment holding a dominant share in the APEJ organic tobacco market. This segment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Rising use of hookah and water pipes in the MEA region is likely to drive the growth of the smoking segment in the region. Smoking is also anticipated to emerge as an attractive segment in terms of market share and CAGR and is expected to show its dominance over the forecast period in the MEA region. Consumption of tobacco across several smoking applications is primarily driving the growth of this segment in the MEA region.

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Organic Tobacco market: