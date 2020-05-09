Analysis of Impact: Sales of Butene-1 Product Take a Nosedive due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Butene-1 market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Butene-1 market.

The report on the global Butene-1 market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Butene-1 market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Butene-1 market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Butene-1 market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Butene-1 market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Butene-1 market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Butene-1 Market Segmentation

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Butene-1 market in various geographies such as:

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Butene-1 market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

Market: Segmentation

Based on application, the Butene-1 market in Asia Pacific has been segmented into polyethylene, polybutene-1, valeraldehyde, and 1, 2-butylene oxide. The report comprises detailed analysis of all segments of the Butene-1 market in Asia Pacific and forecast based on current and future trends in the market, in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). Demand for Butene-1 in every application segment has been analyzed and forecast for the period of ten years.

This report segments the Butene-1 market in Asia Pacific as follows:

Butene-1 Market – Application Analysis Polyethylene Comonomer Polybutene-1 Valeraldehyde 1, 2-butylene oxide Others (such as n-butyl mercaptan)

Butene-1 Market – Regional Analysis Asia Pacific China India ASEAN



