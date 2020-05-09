COVID-19 Forecast: Ongoing Pandemic to Impact Sales of Mango Puree Product through Second Quarter

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Mango Puree market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Mango Puree market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Mango Puree market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Mango Puree market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Mango Puree market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

manufacturers are entering the market with their puree-based products especially in regions such as U.S. and Europe. Mango based smoothies have witnessed a boom in the recent past. McDonalds and Starbucks have reported wide use of fruit purees in the form of smoothies. Yoghurt segment is yet another attractive market for mango puree suppliers. There is a high consumption rate of yoghurt in different fruit flavours in the Central European region, Australia, and New Zealand. Mango puree, being a prime ingredient of mango yoghurt, is driving its demand in these regions. With the rise in demand, there’s also a rise in demand for mango and mango puree products suppliers. These suppliers need to have an efficient production capacity. This will also help them better channelize such markets with high demand.

According to the research report, the beverages segment of the global mango puree market is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 1,100 Mn in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%. However, the ice cream and yogurt segment is ahead in terms of CAGR, with the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Worldwide rise in the demand for mango products to be hindered by increase in regulations

Mangoes that were prior seen as a fascinating natural product in the west yet have now turned into a standard organic product. Because of the simple accessibility of new mangoes in the U.S. market, the purchasers have turned out to be constant to mango flavour and taste and consequently, other mango items have likewise picked up fame among customers. Aside from basic supply retailers, numerous food chain owners are additionally injecting mango pulps in their formulas, similar to servings of mixed greens and refreshments, with other customary organic products. Additionally, considering mango pulp’s wide extent of utilisation in commercial food and snacks is an additional factor that is fuelling the development of the mango pulp market in the U.S.

However the market growth is expected to experience some hindrance in terms of regulations. FDI policies and regulations are much stricter in most Asian countries such as China, Korea, and Indonesia. Hence, foreign players, in the view of investing or establishing their base in these regions, would find it difficult to work here. Companies may have to cater to many regulations and policies to invest in most Asian countries. Also, there is an increase in the logistics and transportation costs. Countries like India, being a prime exporter of mangoes, face logistical problems like transportation costs, which turns out to be an expensive affair because of the cost of shipping from one place to another.

