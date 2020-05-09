Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Seed Drill Machines Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2017 to 2026

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Seed Drill Machines market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Seed Drill Machines market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Seed Drill Machines market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Seed Drill Machines market.

As per the report, the Seed Drill Machines market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Seed Drill Machines market are highlighted in the report. Although the Seed Drill Machines market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ): A Lucrative Market for Seed Drill Machines

Demand for seed drill machines continues to grow at a brisk pace in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). The demand is especially higher in China and India, as a significant percentage of the population is engaged agriculture as a means of livelihood. The agriculture sector in both China and India is witnessing a transformation, as farm owners have to adapt to the changes in the workforce availability. According to estimates, over 10 million farm workers have shifted to non-agriculture based jobs in India over a decade. The limitation in terms of lack of labor is influencing farm owners to invest in farm machinery and equipment. The scenario is not starkly different in China, where a steady adoption of seed drill machines has been witnessed in the last decade or so.

In many countries of Asia Pacific, mechanization was limited to the use of tractors and harvesters. The use of machines for sowing remained an afterthought for many years, however, investment has witnessed a steady increase in the recent past. Although the adoption rate is impressive, there is lot of scope for further penetration of seed drill machines.

Sensing the unique opportunities in agrarian societies such as China and India, manufacturers are focusing on raising awareness on the benefits of seed drill machines. The high input and low output challenge associated with manual sowing can be countered with the use of seed drill machines, and manufacturers are positioning their products on these lines. The rising seed and fertilizer costs are putting pressures on farm owners to increase productivity, and seed drill machines have emerged as a prudent option.

Overall, the outlook on the global seed drill machines market remains positive, however, it is highly likely that growth will be sluggish over the forecast period.

What is the projected revenue generated by the Seed Drill Machines market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Seed Drill Machines market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Seed Drill Machines market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Seed Drill Machines market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

