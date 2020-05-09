Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Ambulance Cots Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2019 to 2029

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Ambulance Cots market. Research report of this Ambulance Cots market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Rising Medical Tourism to Drive the Demand for Ambulance Cots

Medical tourism is a growing sector in Brazil, India, Thailand, Singapore, and others. Some of the key factors for the growth of medical tourism in these regions are high-quality facilities, English-speaking medical professionals, cost-effectiveness, and tourist attraction. India, Thailand, and Singapore together attract about 80% of the global medical tourism market, of which Thailand takes the largest share. In India, the number of tourist arrived for medical care in 2014, 2015, and 2016 were, 1,84,298, 2,33,918 and 4,27,014, respectively, which directly indicates the growth of this sector in India. The increasing medical tourism is expected to increase the growth of emergency medicine services including the use of private and public ambulances, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Thus, the boost received by medical tourism on the emergency service industry is likely to favor the growth of the ambulance cots market.

Improvements in Healthcare Sector to Boost Healthcare Spending Favoring the Market Growth

Significant investments in healthcare by government across the world have resulted in more paramedics and ambulances to respond to time-critical emergencies. Government spending on healthcare is one of the driving factors for the growth of the healthcare industry worldwide. According to the OECD data, the U.S. spent about 17.2% of GDP for healthcare. Similarly, the healthcare spending as a percentage of GDP in Australia increased from 9.4% in 2015 to 9.6% in 2016. With improvements in the healthcare sector in recent years a number of new ambulance services are being launched. For instance, motorbike ambulance services were launched in Delhi (India) and Mumbai (India) in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Similarly, St. John Ambulance in Australia added 5 ambulances to expand its fleet at Casuarina Ambulance Station. With growing fleets of ambulance, the ambulance cots market will flourish during the forecast period, especially in developing nations.

