Women Intimate Care Product Witness (es) Dampening Sales as ABC End-use Industry Suffers Massive Blow Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Some of the major players in the global women intimate care products market are Procter & Gamble Co., The Himalaya Drug Company, Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Elif Cosmetics Ltd., Nölken Hygiene Products Gmbh, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Ciaga, Zeta Farmaceutici S.p.A, Edgewell Personal Care, Emilia Personal Care, Nua Woman, TZMO SA (Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych S.A.), Kao Corporation, and Bodywiseuk.

The women intimate care market is segmented below:

Women Intimate Care Products Market

By Product

Intimate Wash

Liners

Oils

Masks

Moisturizers & Creams

Hair Removal Razors Wax Depilatories

Powder

Wipes

Gels

Foams

Exfoliants

Mousse

Mists

Sprays

E-Products

By Age Group

12-19 Years

20-25 Years

26-40 Years

41-50 Years

51 and Above

By User Type

Women with Child

Women with no Child

By Distribution Channel

Online Online Retailers Company owned Platforms

Offline Hypermarket/Supermarkets Pharmacy Beauty Salon

Others (Departmental Store, Specialty Store)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



