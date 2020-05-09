Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2018 to 2028

The presented market report on the global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR report offer thorough and comprehensive profiling of the competitive environment in the automated storage and retrieval systems market. The report tracks major developments and strategies of leading players in the automated storage and retrieval systems market during the forecast period. Market players featured in the Fact.MR report include Daifuku Co., Ltd., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Dematic Corporation, Vanderlande Industries, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, System Logistics Spa, Westfalia Technologies, Inc., Honeywell Intelligrated, Swisslog Holding AG, and Invata Intralogistics, Inc.

Murata Machinery, Ltd. recently collaborated with Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, a Japanese machine tool building company, to develop the “MAZATEC SMS (Smart Manufacturing System)”. This system is integration of Murata’s internal factory material handling technology and Mazak’s multi-tasking machine tools and its advanced horizontal machining centers.

Daifuku Co. revealed its plans to introduce best automated storage and retrieval systems by further enhancing its fully in-house production systems. Other players in the automated storage and retrieval systems market, such as Dematic Corporation and Honeywell Intelligrated are concentrating on introducing innovative software platforms that can aid in maximizing warehouse operational efficiencies to meet the dynamic end-user needs to support e-commerce growth.

Definition

Automated storage and retrieval systems are computer-controlled systems used in warehouses for automatically storing and retrieving goods from their definite storage locations. Automated storage and retrieval systems are a collective system of hardware integrated with software for accurate storage and replenishment of loads, which increases productivity, efficiency, and reduces labor involvement and inventory levels.

About the Report

The Fact.MR report consists of the most important insights about the recent developments and potential opportunities in the automated storage and retrieval systems market. Based on a thorough market research, accurate conclusions about the future prospects of the automated storage and retrieval systems market are drawn, which can help market players to make informative decisions in the coming future.

Segmentation

The Fact.MR report divides the automated storage and retrieval systems market into several segments to provide seamless information about the growth parameters of the market. Depending on the geographical regions, the automated storage and retrieval systems market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The report further classifies the automated storage and retrieval systems market into five categories based on its types, i.e. unit-load AS/RS, mini-load AS/RS, vertical lift modules (VLMs), horizontal carousels, and vertical carousels. Based on the categories of automated storage and retrieval systems, the report segments the market into standalone and integrated automated storage and retrieval systems. Furthermore, the automated storage and retrieval systems market is divided according to the end-user industries, such as automotive, food & beverage, electrical & electronics, healthcare, and retail & e-commerce.

Additional Questions Answered

The unique information about the automated storage and retrieval systems market featured in the report does not only elucidate the future prospects of the market, but also helps market players to make appropriate business decisions. The report also answers critical questions for stakeholders in the automated storage and retrieval systems, such as

What are the future trends in the automated storage and retrieval systems market that may impede the market growth?

Which countries are the major focus for automated storage and retrieval system vendors across the world?

Why most of the leading players in the automated storage and retrieval systems market investing in North America?

What are the risks involved in investing in the APEJ automated storage and retrieval systems market?

Which end-user industry will influence the growth prospects of the automated storage and retrieval systems market by 2028?

Research Methodology

Analysts at Fact.MR follow a holistic approach while conducting a thorough research about the automated storage and retrieval systems market. The conclusions about the growth prospects of the automated storage and retrieval systems market mentioned in the report are the outcome of secondary and primary market research conducted by analysts at Fact.MR. Secondary market research is conducted by the analysts helps to understand the historical and current industry-validated data about the automated storage and retrieval systems market. It is then followed by primary market research, where leading stakeholders, such as vendors, distributors, suppliers, and investors, in the automated storage and retrieval systems market are interviewed. The numbers associated with the growth of the automated storage and retrieval systems market obtained at the end of the secondary research are cross-checked with the number obtained during primary research. This way, analysts at Fact.MR ensure the accuracy and reliability of the conclusion on how the automated storage and retrieval systems market will grow during 2018-2028.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market segments are included in the report.

Important queries related to the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

