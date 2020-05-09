Global Magnesium Chloride Market to Reach US$ xx Bn; abc Issues Due to COVID-19 Crisis Hurts Market Growth

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Magnesium Chloride market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Magnesium Chloride market.

The report on the global Magnesium Chloride market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Magnesium Chloride market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Magnesium Chloride market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Magnesium Chloride market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Magnesium Chloride market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Magnesium Chloride market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Magnesium Chloride Market Segmentation

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Magnesium Chloride market in various geographies such as:

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Magnesium Chloride market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

manufacturers are dedicated towards the production of solid (both flakes and prills) type of magnesium chloride.

For instance, Shouguang Dingsheng Chemical Co., Ltd. inaugurated its magnesium chloride production complex capable of producing magnesium chloride hexahydate flakes of almost about 20,000 Tons per annum. Weifang Yuze Chemical Co., Ltd. has a considerable production capacity of 100,000 Tons per annum for magnesium chloride in granular and flake forms. On these grounds, China has been taking the lead in the global magnesium chloride market and is expected to retain its leading position in the coming years as well.

The support from the Chinese government is also one of the core factors that is expected to take this market forward in the coming years. In China, the 12th fifth year plan comprises opportunities to support the new materials industry, promote the establishment of large-tonnage advanced magnesium chloride production lines through the leading scientific and technological projects of the country and also promote the industrialization and commercialization of magnesium chloride based products.

North America and Western Europe are likely to closely trail China owing to growing demand from deicing applications

Over the past few years, cities and states in the Northern hemisphere have been facing extreme winter weather conditions. Owing to this, regular road maintenance has become a necessity to for addressing the challenges created by these natural factors. Use of magnesium chloride as a deicing agent is gaining traction in North America and European region due to its various beneficial attributes. Magnesium chloride starts working within 25 minutes of its application in snow-covered roads, which reduces crashes, injuries, and accident cost by over 80%. As a result of this, the demand for magnesium chloride is expected to rise extensively in both North America and Western Europe.

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Magnesium Chloride market: