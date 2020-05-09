Revenue Pool of Mineral Waxes Market to Witness a Significant Uptick After the End of COVID-19 Crisis

A recent market study on the global Mineral Waxes market reveals that the global Mineral Waxes market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The following manufacturers are covered:
ROMONTA
VOLPKER
Clariant
IGI
Strahl & Pitsch
Frank B. Ross
Koster-wax
Poth Hille
M/S Bhakti Petrochem
Yunphos
Yunan Shangcheng Biotechnology
Senlin Laye
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Peat waxes
Ozocerite
Montan wax
Ceresin waxes
Segment by Application
Medical
Paper
Electronics
Santific Research
Mining
Other
