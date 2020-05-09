COVID-19 Impact: Temporary Surge in Sales of 5G Technology Product Observed amid Panic Buying by Consumers

5G Technology Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The 5G Technology Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the 5G Technology Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global 5G Technology market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the 5G Technology market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

market segmentation on the basis of technology, application, vertical, and region.

The 5G technology market is expected to witness significant value growth during the forecast period, owing to the rapid development in telecommunication infrastructure and the heavy investments for the trails and commercialization of 5G technology.

The global 5G technology market report starts with an overview of the 5G technology market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers and challenges from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the 5G technology market.

On the basis of technology, the 5G technology market has been segmented into 5G RAN, 5G NG Core, NFVI, Routing Backhaul, and Optical Backhaul, and Others. On the basis of application, the 5G technology market has been segmented into Virtual & Augmented Reality, Connected Automotive, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Energy, Wireless eHealth, Connected Drones, Smart Cities, Others. On the basis of vertical, the 5G technology market has been segmented into Manufacturing, Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Public Safety, Healthcare, Agriculture, and Others. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of the market size analysis of the 5G technology market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis covering the key trends prevalent in the global 5G technology market.

The next section of the global 5G technology market report covers a detailed analysis of the 5G technology market across various countries in the region. It provides an outlook for the 5G technology market for 2018–2028, and sets the forecast within the context of the 5G technology market. This study discusses the key trends within countries contributing to the growth of the 5G technology market, as well as analyses the degrees at which the drivers are influencing 5G technology market in each region.

The key regions and countries assessed in the 5G technology market report include North America (the U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & the rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Russia, Spain, BENELUX, and the Rest of Europe), South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia), East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, Turkey, South Africa & the rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the 5G technology market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2018 as the base year, and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the 5G technology market is expected to grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the global 5G technology market, we have triangulated the outcomes of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global 5G technology market has been split into a number of segments. All segments on the basis of technology, application, vertical, and region have been analysed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contribution of each individual segment to the growth of the 5G technology market. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global 5G technology market.

In addition, another key feature of the global 5G technology market report includes the analysis of all the key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market, however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify the potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global 5G technology market.

In the final section of the global 5G technology market report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the 5G technology market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a segment of the 5G technology supply chain and the potential players for the same.

Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the 5G technology market. Some of the key competitors covered in the 5G technology market report are Deutsche Telekom AG, Ericsson, SK Telecom, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Nokia Networks, Telecom Italia, AT&T, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Orange, S.A., China Mobile Limited, KT Corporation, and Verizon Communications, Inc.

