The number of people above 60 years of age is predicted to grow from 901 million in 2015 to 1.4 billion in 2030, as per the United Nations. One of the most common effects of aging is the decrease in the bone mass, which causes diseases such as osteoporosis or vertebral column deformity. The latter mostly happens due to functional issues in the intervertebral discs, which allow the backbone to bend slightly and absorb shock. In the event of a deformity, the natural discs need to be replaced by artificial ones via surgery, thereby allowing people to regain some degree of forward and backward bending movement.

The popularity of advanced surgical methods is also being positively influenced by the increasing healthcare expenditure by the government of numerous nations. The World Bank reported an average rise in the worldwide healthcare expenditure, from 9.5% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2010, to 9.9% in 2014. With more funds, voluntary health associations, research institutions, and local and central government bodies are increasing the investments in medical research and development (R&D), which is leading to the development of more-effective spinal corrective procedures.

North America recorded the highest usage of artificial discs during 2014–2017, and the situation is predicted to be the same in the near future. The reason behind this is that many devices are being tested in clinical trials, and a number of them are predicted to be approved by the FDA soon. The high per capita income in the region allows patients to afford the expensive disc replacement procedures. Within the region, the artificial disc market growth in the U.S. would be faster, as its per capita income and population is significantly higher than Canada, and the awareness regarding the procedure is also surging rapidly here.

Hence, the usage of artificial discs would continue growing as the geriatric population increases and more people suffer from degenerative spine disorders in the coming years.