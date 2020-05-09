The market is registering growth due to the rising dental implant surgeries, increasing funding for osseointegration research, surging number of trauma incidents, reimbursement support by government and other organizations for surgeries, rising prevalence of spinal cord injuries (SCIs), and surging hearing loss cases in geriatric population. Devices which are utilized for the treating hearing loss, tooth loss, and amputees are referred to as osseointegration implants.

When product is taken into consideration, the osseointegration implants market is bifurcated into dental implants and bone-anchored prostheses. Between these two, the bone-anchored prostheses division accounted for the major revenue share of the market during the historical period (2013–2017) and is projected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is because of the increasing number of amputations, rising prevalence of spinal disorders, and surging aging population suffering from hearing loss. Upper and lower limb, spinal fusion implants, and auditory implants are the different types of bone-anchored protheses.

The rising number of hearing loss cases among the geriatric population is another primary driving factor of the osseointegration implants market. The geriatric population is prone to a number of health conditions, including weak eyesight, dementia, hearing loss, and diabetes, which has led to an increasing requirement for osseointegration implants. As per the WHO, about one-third of the people aged above 65 years of age suffer from disabling hearing loss. The treatment of hearing loss requires hearing implant, primarily bone-anchored hearing implants, which is resulting in the growth of the market.

A key trend being witnessed in the osseointegration implants market is the rising utilization of titanium in osseointegration implants. Various biomaterials are utilized in implants, such as nickel-chromium, zirconia, titanium and its alloys, and stainless steel. Out of these, titanium is being utilized the most in recent times because of its different benefits over other biomaterials, including long-lasting ability, corrosion resistance, non-ferromagnetic property, and non-toxicity, which further allow the patient to be examined safely with magnetic resonance imaging. This is predicted to drive the market in the coming years.

