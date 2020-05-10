The market is growing due to the rising prevalence of orthopedic, ears, nose, & throat (ENT), and neurological disorders, aging population, rising regulatory approval for surgical navigation system, technological advancements, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures. The combination of instruments that utilize computer technologies for guiding the surgeons to perform various surgical intervention is referred to as surgical navigation system.

When technology is taken into consideration, the surgical navigation system market is categorized into hybrid navigation, electromagnetic navigation, and optical navigation. Among these, the optical navigation category contributed the largest revenue share to the market during the historical period (2013–2016) and is further predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period because of their enhanced accuracy and increased adoption. The category is further classified into fluoroscopy and computerized tomography-based navigation, between which, fluoroscopy held the larger share of the market during the historical period.

A key trend being observed in the surgical navigation system market is the development of augment reality (AR) navigation systems. AR system provides the combination of the virtual and the real, thereby offering real-time, high-quality visualization of a wide variety of information to the users. For instance, virtual anatomical structures including blood vessels, nerves, and soft tissues can be integrated with the real-world scenario in real time and will give doctors the ability to detect a problem within the patient using different optical markers and navigation.

The surging aging population is another factor driving the surgical navigation system market. The elderly people need extensive care as they are more prone to illness because of low immunity level and longer recovery time. In addition to this, aged population is more susceptible to chronic diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes mellitus, and multiple sclerosis, leading to increased requirement for better therapies and diagnosis. Moreover, elderly people tend to opt for treatments which reduce their visits to hospitals and clinics, do not cause much pain, and are easily accessible.

Hence, the market is growing due to the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and rising geriatric population.

