The global surgical staplers market is projected to grow considerably, owing to the rapid rise in heart and abdomen ailments and the subsequent increase in the number of surgical procedures and the efficiency of staplers in rapid wound closure. Additionally, the launch of advanced variants, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and a rapid shift toward these products from conventional sutures are also helping the industry progress. Such instruments are majorly used to close the incisions made during surgical procedures.

Surgical staplers can be categorized into two types, on the basis of their renewability: reusable and disposable. Owing to the rising concerns amongst patients and doctors over the spread of infections and other surgical complications, the surgical staplers market is predicted to be dominated by disposable staplers during the forecast period. The rising awareness in people about the safe medical practices will ensure that the growth rate of the disposable staplers bifurcation remains high.

Based on end user, the surgical staplers market is bifurcated into clinics and ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals, of which hospitals have been the primary end users, and this trend is only predicted to pick up during the forecast period. The easy availability of skilled medical practitioners, increasing number of complex surgical procedures, more efficient treatment of diseases, use of multi-specialty systems, and rising patient volume will drive the growth of the market in the hospital category.

Due to the presence of leading vendors and better healthcare facilities, North America has historically been the largest surgical staplers market. Based on the analysis done by the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASPS), U.S. citizens spent more than $15 billion on various surgeries and non-surgical cosmetic procedures in 2016. Asia-Pacific would experience the fastest market progress, on account of being swept by the increasing consciousness about appearance and a growing trend of cosmetic procedures.

Hence, it is clear that the demand for surgical staplers, on account of the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases, cosmetic surgery trends, and technological upheaval in the medical industry, will increase in the coming years.

