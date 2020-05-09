Global Farm Tire Market to Generate Remunerative Prospects for Producers Post COVID-19 Crisis

The global Farm Tire market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Farm Tire market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Farm Tire market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Farm Tire market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Farm Tire market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also includes competition landscape which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global farm tire market based on their 2016 revenues and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of the farm tire market across the world.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The global players profiled in the global farm tire market include Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT), Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Michelin, Mitas Tires Global Inc., TBC Corp., Titan International, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., and Pirelli & C. S.P.A.

The global farm tire market is segmented as below:

Global Farm Tire Market, By Tire Type

Bias

Radial

Global Farm Tire Market, By Application

Tractors

Harvesters

Others (Combines, Sprayers, Trailers etc.)

Global Farm Tire Market, By Equipment Horse Power

0-80 HP

81-200 HP

Global Farm Tire Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Australia New Zealand Indonesia Taiwan Malaysia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Turkey South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Farm Tire market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Farm Tire market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Farm Tire Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Farm Tire market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Farm Tire market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Why Choose Farm Tire Market Report?