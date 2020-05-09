Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2018 to 2027

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market.

As per the report, the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market are highlighted in the report. Although the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market

Segmentation of the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market.

Dinp Non-phthalate Plasticizer Is Expected to Gain Traction in the Market

The increase in the permissible limits of DINP by REACH in flooring products will help in strengthening the demand of phthalate plasticizers in the flooring industry. DINP remained the preferred choice because of its low costs, low toxicity and high functional efficiencies in comparison to other phthalate plasticizers.

Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market Remain Competitive

Tier 1 companies in the vinyl flooring plasticizers are fiercely competing for gaining higher shares by expanding their product portfolio. Global players like BASF, ExxonMobil and Evonik strategized on creating non-phthalate plasticizers and bolstering their sales in the emerging markets with the help of joint ventures and acquisitions of small and medium enterprises in these regions. On the other hand, regional players like Nan Ya Plastics, Shandong Qilu, LG Chem and others are focused on increasing their production capacities in order to fulfill the rising demand of vinyl flooring plasticizers in the emerging markets owing to the rising commercial sector in these regions. However, stringent regulations on the use of phthalates along with the rising demand of linoleum and hardwood flooring will hinder the growth of vinyl flooring plasticizers in the future. More than 60% of these companies rely on backward integration. The companies listed above are the major manufacturers of linear alcohols, which is an essential raw material used in making vinyl flooring plasticizers to strengthen their supply chain and reduce the overall product cost.

Important questions pertaining to the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

