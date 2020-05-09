Membrane Pumps Sales to Spectate Uptick Amid COVID-19 Outbreak; Demand to Prevail Post Pandemic

A recent market study on the global Membrane Pumps market reveals that the global Membrane Pumps market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Membrane Pumps market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Membrane Pumps market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Membrane Pumps market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Flowserve Corp. (U.S.)

Dover Corp. (U.S.)

Grundfos Pumps Corp. (U.S.)

Alltech Dosieranlagen GmbH (Germany)

SPX Corporation (U.S.)

Seepex GmbH (Germany)

Blue-White Industries Ltd (U.S.)

Verder International B.V. (Netherlands)

Depamu Pumps Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Seko S.p.a (Italy)

Shanghai Aoli Pump Manufacture Co., Ltd. (China)

Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Mechanism

Mechanical

Hydraulic

Solenoid

Air

By Action

Single Acting

Double Acting

By Discharge Pressure

Up to 80 Bar

80 Bar to 200 Bar

Above 200 Bar

Segment by Application

Water and Wastewater

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

