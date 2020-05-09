COVID-19 Outbreak Bestows Lucrative Opportunities to Polymeric Gas Separation Membrane Market; Demand to Remain High Post Pandemic

A recent market study on the global Polymeric Gas Separation Membrane market reveals that the global Polymeric Gas Separation Membrane market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The Polymeric Gas Separation Membrane market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Polymeric Gas Separation Membrane market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Polymeric Gas Separation Membrane market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Air Products
Air Liquide
UBE
Grasys
Evonik
Schlumberger
IGS
Honeywell
MTR
Borsig
Parker Hannifin
Tianbang
SSS
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Polyimide & Polyaramide
Polysulfone
Cellulose Acetate
Other Materials
Segment by Application
Isolation of Inert N2 from Air
H2 Recovery
CO2 Removal from Natural Gas
Vapor/Nitrogen Separation
Other Applications
