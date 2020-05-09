Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Bottled Water Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2017 to 2022

COVID-19 Analysis on the Global Bottled Water Market

A recent market research report on the Bottled Water market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Bottled Water market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Bottled Water market is evenly slated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2030. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Bottled Water market in the upcoming years. Further, a detailed analysis of the business continuity strategies of leading market participants is enclosed in the presented report.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological developments related to the Bottled Water

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Bottled Water market in different regions

Analysis of the COVID-19 impact on supply-demand, value chain, and consumption

Adoption of the Bottled Water in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Bottled Water Market

The presented report dissects the Bottled Water market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment. Further, projections are made taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the each market segment.

The various segments of the Bottled Water market analyzed in the report include:

Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022” presents evidence-based insights into the key growth drivers and challenges, discernible consumer adoption trends, prevailing regulatory landscape in various regions, and recent technological advances shaping the dynamics of the bottled water market. The evaluations help market participants to identify prominent investment pockets and avenues in various product segments such as spring water, purified water, mineral water, sparkling bottled water, artisan well water, tap water, and distilled bottled water. The analyses takes a closer look at prospects in key sales channels in the bottled water market such as wholesales, supermarket, convenience store, online retailers, and grocery stores.

Market Definition

Bottled water essentially consists of various types of packaged drinking water and is considered contaminant free. Various products in the bottled water market contain various health promoting ingredients and help in not just meeting the hydration needs of consumers but also offer a number of functional benefits. The demand for bottled water stored in PET bottles is gathering pace among consumers, especially in developing and developed nations. A large chunk of sales in the bottled water market is done using retail stores and from wholesalers. Furthermore, several companies are also focusing on environmental-friendly water treatment technologies and better packaging materials, which will open promising avenues in the market.

Additional Questions Answered

The report on the bottled water market to offer holistic insight into the demand dynamics by taking a critical look at various facets influencing it growth. Some of the more useful questions that the report sheds light on include:

Will wholesale/distributor sales channel expected to retain its dominance in the bottled water market?

Which trends will support the lucrative demand for PET bottled water?

Will Europe maintain its status quo as the leading regional market for bottled water throughout the forecast period?

What will underpin staggering rise in demand for bottled water in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)?

To what extent the adoption of home water treatment technologies impede the demand in ten bottled water market?

Competition Tracking of Bottled Water Market

The study offers a granular assessment of the factors that influence the strategic dynamics in the bottled water market. It offers a detailed insight into the product portfolio of prominent players and strategies adopted by them to consolidate their positions. Some of the leading players operating in the global bottled water are Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., Nestle S.A, Voss of Norway ASA, Fiji Water Company LLC, and Societe des Eaux Minerales d'Evian SA.

Important doubts related to the Bottled Water market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Bottled Water market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What is the estimated value of the Bottled Water market in 2020?

