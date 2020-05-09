Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Insect Growth Regulators Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2019 to 2027

The presented market report on the global Insect Growth Regulators market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Insect Growth Regulators market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Insect Growth Regulators market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Insect Growth Regulators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Insect Growth Regulators market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Insect Growth Regulators market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Insect Growth Regulators Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Insect Growth Regulators market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Insect Growth Regulators market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Key players in the insect growth regulators market include Bayer Crop Science AG, Dow Chemicals Company, Syngenta AG, Sumitomo Chemicals, etc. Some of the regional players in insect growth regulators market include Adama Agricultural Solutions, Valent USA Corporation, Central Garden & Pet Co., and Russell IPM.

Many small scale companies have started their operations in various regions such as China, India, and Brazil, etc. where they are manufacturing insect growth regulators with hundreds of different formulations, which have different selectivity for a range of insects and show varied results depending upon the species of insects the products are used on. Market leaders, on the other hand, are keeping it straight and simple by developing insect growth regulators for common insects such as ants, cockroaches, and mosquitoes, making their share in the market higher than regional competitors. Bayer, for example, in Dec 2018, has received a WHO pre-qualification for Fludora Fusion, an insect growth regulator to combat malaria-causing mosquitoes. Syngenta, in April 2019, announced that their new insect growth regulators having a novel mode of action to address malarial vectors, and are currently under the primary phase of research. The companies have also divested from other businesses to concentrate on a narrower product portfolio, including insect growth regulators' business. Bayer divested from its animal health business with a sale to Elanco for US$ 7.6 Bn. Dow Chemicals Company also divested its acetone derivatives business to concentrate on other lucrative products of the company, including insect growth regulators.

Even after being in fierce competition, companies in the insect growth regulators market are always ready to join hands with other players to create opportunities for both counterparts. One such recent example is Valent USA, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemicals, which signed distribution agreements with another insect growth regulators manufacturing and distribution company, NuFarm, in Sept 2018, making Nufarm an exclusive distributor for a broad portfolio of Valent’s products including insect growth regulators.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Insect Growth Regulators market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Insect Growth Regulators Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Insect Growth Regulators market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Insect Growth Regulators market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Insect Growth Regulators market

Important queries related to the Insect Growth Regulators market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Insect Growth Regulators market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Insect Growth Regulators market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Insect Growth Regulators ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

